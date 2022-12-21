Population of city 'declines' in survey!

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 20

After doing the survey for more than two months, the updated data on population of the city says that the population of the city has decreased, the figures are shocking and unbelievable; and thus, it is suspected that it might be incorrect.

Officials are in a fix as to how it could be possible. Sources said the verification would be done by comparing the data with that of election commission data. A meeting in this regard would be held with the delimitation board on Monday and the matter would be taken up.

The Jalandhar Tribune on Monday had highlighted in these columns that the survey of 80 teams and 13 villages had got completed. The officer, who was supervising the survey, had said the data would be out today and the report would then be sent to the head office.

But, sources said even though the data had been compiled, the figures were found to be incorrect and higher officials were looking into the matter and working on it.

Notably, a private agency was specially hired for the work and as many as 72 employees were working daily and visiting door to door to carry out the survey. It is being seen as a hurdle in the way of the elections that are due next year. The city is expected to have 85 wards now. The survey was done ahead of the MC elections that are scheduled to be held next year. The population of the city as per the 2011 census is 9,16,735, of which the Scheduled Castes account for 2,84,516.