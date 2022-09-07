POs yet to be held in '02 case

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, September 6

The Nakodar police are yet to arrest three persons who have been on the run for the last 20 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweler, Mimik.

Janak Raj, who worked at the jewelry shop of the victim, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offender (POs).

Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 and attacked them with knives and Mimik died in the incident. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said they had not been successful in arresting the accused.