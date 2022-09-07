POs yet to be held in '02 case

Nakodar, September 6
The Nakodar police are yet to arrest three persons who have been on the run for the last 20 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweler, Mimik.
Janak Raj, who worked at the jewelry shop of the victim, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offender (POs).
Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 and attacked them with knives and Mimik died in the incident. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said they had not been successful in arresting the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...