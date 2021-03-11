Post-accident, MLA Kotli takes part in Congress's protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 9

Though discharged from hospital (after recovering from his car accident) just two weeks ago, Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli’s presence outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh caught everyone’s attention.

He was part of a team of nearly 35 party leaders who came to lodge a protest outside the CM’s residence over the deteriorating law and order situation. The MLA limped along with his party leaders using his walking frame. He took rest by settling on elevated concrete structures wherever available and stayed with his party colleagues wherever possible.

The MLA had met with an accident at Behram (in Nawanshahr) on the evening of May 10 and was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar, from where he was shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He underwent various surgeries as he fractured his ribs, besides suffering from knee ligament injuries.

He remained hospitalised for nearly a fortnight. Less than 10 days after his discharge, he started venturing out. He has been to Sangrur for campaigning for the party where the bypoll to Lok Sabha seat is to be held. A day before the bhog ceremony of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, he went to Mansa to express his condolences to the family. Today, he went to Chandigarh to join the protest against the state government.

Kotli said, “It has not been easy staying back in isolation. I still feel pain in my right knee and cannot bend it much and my rib wounds have still not healed and I need to wear belts all around my abdominal area. Despite all these health problems, I have started going out to connect with my people and party. Since my discharge, I have begun seeing people at my place. I have been maintaining a safe distance. I get down and walk with a frame. I think I will recover faster if I remain active like this.”