Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 21

After the Lok Sabha byelection win, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been laying a major thrust on the Adampur Assembly constituency. With the 2024 General Elections on mind, the AAP is going all out to woo the electorate.

From the Adampur road repair to work on the airport and now the panchayat minister’’s meeting slated with panchayats on Monday - the AAP has been going all out to woo Adampur.

Some of the major doles and declarations of AAP after the recent byelection win have been related to Adampur. In another addition to the list of works already announced for the area, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister will also kick-start his drive for rural development works by hearing out panchayats in Adampur on Monday.

The very first declaration for the district following the “Sarakar Tuhade Dwar” initiative was over Rs 95 crore for the Jalandhar MC. The Chief Minister also announced work on the Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur road at a cost of Rs 13.74 crore by September. A plaque for the Adampur flyover repair was also laid on the very same day by the Chief Minister and MP Sushil Rinku amidst a grand welcome.

At his first meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Mann in Delhi after the bypoll win, MP Rinku again mentioned the Adampur airport as one of his priorities.

Just yesterday, Rinku visited the Adampur again and said he would take up the issue of renaming the Adampur Civil Airport after Guru Ravidas before the state government. The MP again assured the airport work would be speeded up and reviewed the pace of construction of the link taxi track - at the airport terminal.

The CM had promised the Adampur residents during the poll campaign that the development works in the area would be speeded up.

The AAP’’s poll journey from Adampur, ahead of the LS bypoll, had got off to a sketchy start. Early in April the residents of Adampur, had declared to bycott the entry of all political parties in their area, fed up with the long pending work of the Adampur flyover. Residents even put up posters reading, ‘no road, no vote - elections boycotted’ in the area. However, in the bypoll, AAP received a positive mandate in the constituency where the party led by a margin of 9,351 votes.

Mann, Rinku focus on pending works

The CM recently laid a foundation stone of repair work of the Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur road at a cost of Rs 13.74 crore. Commuters on the road have been suffering since the work on flyover got commissioned in 2016

MP Sushil Rinku has said he would take up the matter of renaming the Adampur Civil Airport after Guru Ravidas

Panchayats’ meeting in Adampur today

To kick off the development projects in rural areas, Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday will start off development works from the Adampur area. He will hear grievances of panchayats in a meeting at a resort on the Adamour-Hoshiarpur road at 9 am on Monday