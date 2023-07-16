Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 15

In the aftermath of the recent floods that wreaked havoc in several villages in the Lohian area, girls, women, elders, children and expectant mothers are bearing the brunt of the disaster, enduring severe hardships and facing insurmountable challenges.

Left with meagre supplies, people spend their days either seeking refuge on rooftops or taking shelter at neighbours’ houses where floodwater has receded. Photos: Sarabjit SIngh & Malkiat Singh

With the villages submerged under water and no power supply, these vulnerable groups are stranded in their homes, desperately waiting for the situation to get normal.

Lack of sanitation facilities has become a major concern for women and girls in the flood-affected villages, taking a toll on their health. They express distress over the unavailability of sanitary napkins as their personal belongings and essential items have been destroyed by the floodwaters. Left with meagre supplies, they spend their days either seeking refuge on rooftops or taking shelter at neighbours’ houses where floodwater has receded.

Satwant Kaur, a resident of Mandala village, shares the plight of her daughter-in-law, who is in the final stages of pregnancy. Concerned about her well-being, they shifted the woman to her parents’ home in a nearby village after getting flood warning. However, even that location has now been inundated.

Kaur said: “Labour pain might start any moment and we may have to rush her to a hospital. But we are unable to leave our home or venture outside due to the dire circumstances”.

Kaur’s family is not alone facing these challenges. Several other families in the region are enduring similar ordeals.

Gurnam Kaur, another woman, said they had repeatedly urged the authorities to construct sturdy embankments after the floods in 2019 to prevent such catastrophic situations from recurring. However, their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

She laments the government’s lack of foresight, emphasising that it cannot fathom the losses they have suffered and the uncertain future that lies ahead in the aftermath of these floods.

Rajni Devi, a mother of three, expressed her anguish over the lack of basic amenities and proper sanitation. “With our homes submerged, there is nowhere to go. We have no access to toilets or bathing facilities. It’s affecting our health,” she said.

“High humidity and stench emanating from floodwaters are unbearable. My children cry at night because of the discomfort. During the day, they have nowhere to go, which leaves them frustrated and distraught,” she added.

Local women organisations and NGOs have also raised their voices, urging the authorities to prioritise the needs of women and provide them necessary assistance.

