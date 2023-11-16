Post Diwali, significant hike in farm fires in Jalandhar, Kapurthala districts

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 15

In total reversal of the situation from a fortnight ago, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of farm fires in Jalandhar district after Diwali. A few stubble burning cases have been reported from Kapurthala.

Since November 12, 131 farm fires had been reported in Jalandhar and 25 in Kapurthala districts.

Jalandhar recorded 85 farm fires today and Kapurthala 17. In all, 1,039 farm fires have been reported in Jalandhar and 928 in Kapurthala this season so far.

During Diwali celebrations, bursting of crackers wrecked the city’s air quality index (AQI) with the number hitting a maximum limit of 500 for the next two consecutive days.

Although there has been a slight reduction in the AQI figure, it still remains between poor and very poor categories.

Jalandhar recorded an average AQI of 235 today and the maximum was recorded at 306.

On Diwali day, the AQI in Jalandhar was 306 and its average figure was recorded at 235. The AQI was worst hit on two days after Diwali. On November 13, the average AQI was 291 and maximum 500. On November 14, the average AQI was 222 and maximum 500.

Dramatic reduction in farm fires before Diwali worked wonders for the air quality bringing its figure down to satisfactory levels. It rose again after the incessant bursting of crackers.

Not a single farm fire was reported two days before Diwali in Jalandhar and Kapurthala.

Kapurthala reported no farm fires from November 10 to 13. However, two farm fires were reported on November 12 and 13 in Jalandhar.

The number of farm fires grew to 31 in Jalandhar and eight in Kapurthala on November 14.

In Balachaur, Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla held a meeting with Akhil Chaudhary, SSP, Nawanshahr, and other officers at the police station to discuss stubble burning issue in the district.

He directed police officials to implement preventive measures and enhance patrolling to control farm fires in the region.

He said 16 FIRs had been registered in Nawanshahr for violation of stubble burning ban and a fine of over Rs 1 lakh was imposed on violators so far. A few farmers had also been apprehended, he added.

