'Post for Planet...' for National Postal Week

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 6

The Department of Post will celebrate “National Postal Week” from October 9 to October 13. The week is celebrated to mark the establishment of the Universal Postal Union on October 9, 1874.

The department will undertake various activities to spread awareness about its role in the country. Hoshiarpur Division Senior Superintendent Charanjit Singh said, “The theme this year is ‘Post for Planet, moving a step ahead’ and various activities will be undertaken during the week by the department across the nation”.

On Day 1 of the week, a cleanliness drive will be carried out and on Day 2, Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas would be celebrated and camps will be organised throughout Hoshiarpur to open savings bank accounts, procure insurance policies and open “India Post Payments” bank accounts. On Day 3, Philately Day will be observed under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to spread awareness about Philatelic products and services. On Day 4, Mails and Parcels Day will be celebrated.

The department will observe Antyoday Diwas on October 13, dedicated to providing Aadhar services to the public, especially in the rural areas. Aadhar updation/enrolment services will be available at the post offices of Hoshiarpur Division on the day.