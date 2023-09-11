Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 10

While the district registered a rapid rise in cases of dengue early on, the number of patients in Jalandhar has now stabilised. The district currently has 53 dengue cases with a new case reported on Saturday. Until July end, the district had six dengue cases. By August 31, dengue cases in Jalandhar had reached 48. The maximum number of dengue cases was registered in August but it appears to have reached a plateau in the last fortnight.

Of the total 53 cases as of now, 22 are in rural areas and 31 in urban.

The Health Department has been spraying larvicide and distributing chlorine tablets among residents. However, with the district periphery and many villages still inundated, the authorities need to tread with caution to prevent a rise in number of cases.

In all, 1462 samples have been tested for dengue in the district.

A total of 2,51,784 houses have been surveyed for dengue larvae. Of this, 1,90,505 are in the rural and 61,279 in urban areas.

Sixty five challans have been issued and 93 pre-challan notices issued by the MC teams to violators during the dengue prevention drives. Notably, 98 patients from other districts have also tested positive for dengue in Jalandhar (but these are not counted in the tally of Jalandhar district as the patients hail from other districts).

Health teams checked water fountains at different squares in the city, Namdev Chowk, Skylark Chowk and other places for dengue larvae.

Various health teams have been on the job carrying out surveys in both rural and urban areas and checking fountains, pots and utensils as well as semi-slum areas where water accumulates in scrap items.

Health teams have been destroying the dengue larvae found by them.

Efforts yield results

