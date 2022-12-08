 Jalandhar: Post Mansoorpur sacrilege, admn orders theekri pehras at villages, towns : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Post Mansoorpur sacrilege, admn orders theekri pehras at villages, towns

Police surveillance increased, villages, gurdwaras asked to depute men on night watch; order to be in place till Feb 6

Jalandhar: Post Mansoorpur sacrilege, admn orders theekri pehras at villages, towns

Residents hold theekri pehra at a village. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 7

Following a day of heightened tension at Mansoorpur village and a stand-off between the police and Sikh leaders after the sacrilege incident at the village, the district administration today issued an order to all village panchayats and tehsil/blocks and towns to ensure theekri pehras in their areas as well as religious places at night.

Under Section 3 of the Village and Small Towns Patrol Act, 1918, and Section 144 of the CrPC, District Magistrate Jaspreet Singh ordered theekri pehras (night watch) from 8 pm to 5 am to be observed by adult persons of good health in all tehsils, sub-tehsils, towns and villages falling within the limits of Jalandhar district. The DC’s orders stressed on theekri pehras at religious places on a priority basis.

Villages asked to be on alert

Villages have certainly been asked to be on alert. We will be talking to village sarpanches on the issue and holding meetings with them. Gurdwara managements have also been activated to be wary of any untoward happenings or unscrupulous elements around gurdwaras. We have asked them to not just depute granthis or other personnel on night watch but also ask such persons to be alert at night so no incident skips their attention. —Swarandeep Singh, SSP Jalandhar

The orders also stated that every Nagar Council, Nagar Panchayat and village panchayat in abidance of Section 4(1) of the aforesaid Act, ensure the deputation of duties regarding the same in their respective jurisdiction areas and ensure prior information regarding the person on duty to their local police station chief. The order would be in place until February 6, 2023.

Notably, while theekri pehras have been a continuous practice in the the state/region during medical or security emergencies, the rise of sacrilege attempts and associated incidents have caused the security set up as well as the district administration to go in an overdrive to ensure security at religious places. Theekri pehras were also being held during the Covid pandemic but with the numbers subsiding, many villages began to discontinue the practice.

After the recent sacrilege incident at the Mansoorpur village too, concerns were raised that had there been men on night watch at the gurdwara, such an incident could have been averted.

Across the village and towns of Jalandhar, there are hundreds of places of worship. While some villages have high-profile gurdwaras and deras, some of the villages have four to six places of worship in a single village.

The rural police had also been asking panchayats and village gurdwara committees to keep at least two men deputed for night watch at gurdwaras from time to time. However, after the Mansoorpur incident, security and surveillance of places of worship have been increased. WhatsApp groups of sarpanches and panchayats have been created where they are being instructed to depute two men on night watch at the religious places of worship. The police are also making regular and more stringent checks of CCTVs and placements of cameras at the places of worship.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said: “The order issued today is a routine one as theekri pehras are a continuous practice in the state. The Mansoorpur incident was a standalone incident. However, the order is a routine affair, in continuation of other previous orders regarding theekri pehras, which he issued from time to time. There are 890 village panchayats in Jalandhar. The order will apply on all these panchayats.”

SSP Jalandhar Swarandeep Singh said: “Villages have certainly been asked to be on alert. We will be talking to village sarpanches on the issue and holding meetings with them. Gurdwara managements have also been activated to be wary of any untoward happenings or unscrupulous elements around gurdwaras. We have asked them to not just depute granthis or other personnel on night watch but also ask such persons to be alert at night so no incident skips their attention.”

About theekri pehras

While theekri pehras have been a continuous practice in the the state/region during medical or security emergencies, the rise of sacrilege attempts and associated incidents have caused the security set up as well as the district administration to go in an overdrive to ensure security at religious places. Theekri pehras were also being held during the Covid pandemic but with the numbers subsiding, many villages began to discontinue the practice.

#sacrilege

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Congress crosses half-way mark, BJP sends general secretary to hill state to engage rebels

2
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

3
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

4
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

5
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

6
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

7
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

8
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

9
Punjab

Mother-daughter duo arrested for stealing newborn from Bathinda hospital

10
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh

Early trends show that the saffron party with a vote share o...

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Congress crosses half-way mark, BJP sends general secretary to hill state to engage rebels

Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...

Himachal Assembly election results: BJP sends Vinod Tawde to review, engage rebels in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results: BJP sends Vinod Tawde to HP to review poll result

Confident that results will be in our favour: Himachal Cong chief Pratibha Singh

Confident that results will be in our favour, says Himachal Congress Pradesh chief Pratibha Singh

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP headed for historic win

Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Arvind Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Police seek review of Supreme Court order letting off rape accused

Youth dies as car rams into wall

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Cloth merchant shot dead outside shop in Nakodar

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-II: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on human trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others