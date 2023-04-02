Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

An FIR has been lodged at the Baradari police station in Jalandhar against unidentified persons under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, two days after AAP leaders stuck “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” posters on the walls of the city.

BJP leaders tear off the posters. Tribune Photo

The FIR comes in the wake of a formal complaint by the BJP against AAP leaders Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLA Raman Arora and Atamprakash Babloo, for putting up of posters in violation of the model code of conduct.

No one named in FIR An FIR was lodged at the Baradari police station against unidentified persons for defacement of public property on March 30. So far no one has been named in the FIR.Rs Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Police Commissioner

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lodged a formal complaint to the Punjab Governor and the ECI seeking action against Harbhajan Singh ETO for the model code violation.

The Bone of contention Aam Aadmi Party leaders had on Thursday put up “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” posters in the district. On the same evening, leaders of the BJP tore and removed some of the posters.

Chugh’s complaint also said the posters did not carry the name of the printer, nor did they mention who had issued them. He sought the Governor to sack the minister and demanded the ECI to take a disciplinary action against him.

BJP leaders on Friday also submitted a memorandum to the SDM-I, Jalandhar, seeking an FIR against AAP leaders for sticking posters in violation of the poll code of conduct. They also wrote to the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission on the issue.

Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Kuldeep Singh Chahal today said, “An FIR was lodged at the Baradari police station against unidentified persons for defacement of public property on March 30. The matter is under further verification. So far no one has been named in the FIR.”

On Friday, district BJP President Sushil Sharma wrote to the Election Commission terming the poster campaign by the Aam Admi Party a violation of the poll code of conduct, demanding an FIR against the AAP leaders and removal of the “illegal posters”.