Posts of doctor lying vacant at Civil Hospital

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, December 20
Even after the recent visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan to inaugurate the Mother-Child Health Centre at the Civil Hospital in Phagwara, nothing has been done to fill the posts lying vacant for several months. Temporary arrangements were made for a gynaecologist who visits from the district headquarters on alternate days because both the gynaecologists posted in Phagwara are on leave. Over a hundred patients visit the Civil Hospital for examination and treatment daily.
Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram admitted the shortage of doctors and said that a radiologist Dr Jasleen Kaur has resigned on December 5 and the post is lying vacant. It was learnt that anaesthetist Dr Sudha retired on November 30, and the posts of medicine and skin specialist are lying vacant. Then there is a shortage of emergency medical officers in the 110-bedded Civil Hospital, Phagwara.
SMO Dr Lehmber Ram said he has written to the higher authorities to fill the vacant posts as soon as possible to help people visiting the Civil Hospital to get cheaper and better medical treatment.
