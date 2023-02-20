Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, February 19

“We really hope the situation improves in the coming days, otherwise we will again have to dump potatoes on the road,” fears Dilbar Singh from Nakodar, who cultivated potatoes on 55 acres. This year low prices of the crop have made farmers terrified. Therefore, they want the government’s help to salvage them from the current situation.

A few years ago, farmers were forced to throw their produce on the roads after they did not get the required amount. This time, too, farmers have been saying that they are getting nothing for their crop. “Rs 4-5 per kg is what we are getting right now. The input cost is much higher. We will get nothing, the situation is grave and it seems it will get worse in coming days,” says Kirpal Singh from Musapur village.

Another farmer, Bhupinder Singh, from a village near Phagwara has been cultivating potatoes on 70 acres. He remembered the days when they (farmers) would get good rates. He says he had got Rs 8 to Rs 10 per kg on the previous occasion. “Is war chance zyada ne road te aan de (there are high chances that we will have to dump the produce on the roadside),” a tensed Bhupinder shared.

Gulzar Singh from Biaspind, Jalandhar, has same concerns. He says he used to sow the crop on more than 100 acres earlier, but past experiences with the crop has forced him to reduce the area under potato. “Forget profit, we are not even able to meet the input costs with the returns. Seed, fertilisers, pesticides, manure, we have to shell money up to Rs 7-8 per kg on these things,” he informed.

Another financial burden the farmers will suffer is keeping the potato in the cold stores which will further push them in problem.