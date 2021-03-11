Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

Soaring mercury and erratic power cuts are making lives of the residents miserable. Power cuts are being imposed in the city since the past nearly a week with situation aggravating almost every day.

Several areas in the city including Model Town, Urban Estate, Master Tara Singh Nagar, Ladhewali and Suraj Ganj faced power cuts from one to three hours today. Several areas in Jalandhar Cantonment, too, remained affected. The semi-rural and rural areas are much more affected due to power cuts lasting for as many as six to eight hours.

Farmers are the worst affected as they have been daily lodging protests. Harjinder Singh of Bharti Kisan Union Dakonda Kapurthala said: “We are not even getting an eight-hour power supply for our motors. Our summer vegetables, which need a lot of water these days, are getting dried up. We will hold the PSPCL responsible for our crop loss if we do not get a regular, longer power supply.”

The day temperature today touched 42° Celsius, which has been the highest so far. The scooterists were seen covering their faces completely with muslin clothes and wearing sunglasses for protection. The sales of summer fruits and vegetables, including water melons, musk melons, cucumbers, gourds etc, have been rising as people want to keep themselves hydrated. Ice cream sellers, lemon juice stalls, coconut water sellers too are having a good number of customers.