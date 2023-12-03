Power plant's emission levels found within prescribed limits

Nawanshahr, December 2
To balance the interests of sugarcane farmers and the well-being of Nawanshahr residents, District Magistrate Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has directed thorough emission level testing of the power plant, which is situated within the Sugar Mill premises on the Banga Road.
District Magistrate Randhawa underscores the district administration’s commitment to environmental preservation while supporting the local agricultural community. He said this proactive approach aligns with the broader goal of promoting sustainable development in Nawanshahr.
Supervised by the State Board Analyst, comprehensive testing was conducted on the emission levels of the power plant. The analysis, performed under Section 29 (2), confirms that emission levels were well within the prescribed limits.
The State Board Analyst’s report, following examination, reveals compliance with the stipulated standards. The sample collected from the porthole struck after the Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) indicates intact seals and fastenings as of November 29, 2023. Particulate Matter (PM) at 12 per cent CO2 measures at 89 mg/Nm^3, confirming the power plant’s adherence to environmental regulations.
The District Magistrate said the testing would be done from time to time
to check that the power plant operates while ensuring environmental responsibility.
The report
