Sanskriti KMV School hosts an inter-school power point presentation competition in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: An inter-school power point presentation contest was held at Sanskriti KMV School with the participation of 34 teams of Jalandhar Sahodaya Schools. An extensively informative event based on the theme, ‘What are the risks of creating intelligent artificial lifeforms’ unravelled the micro and macro aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its embodiment in our lives. Young presenters with their research on future possibilities and technology steered the course of the event. Rachna Monga, Principal, delivered an address. Swami Sant Dass School, Phagwara, got the first position. CJS Public School came second and Cambridge International School, Phagwara, third.

Indian sub-junior hockey camp

Sharanjit Kaur, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, was selected for Indian sub-junior hockey camp by Hockey India. Dr Navjot congratulated Sharanjit Kaur on the achievement and appreciated Parminder, HOD, Sports Department, and coach Kulbir Singh. She reiterated the achievements of the college in the field of sports. She recounted the achievements of Gurjit Kaur (the goal machine), Rajbir Kaur and other players who had brought laurels to the college. She recalled students who could not afford the requirements for the game, but reached their goals with college support. The college provides diet, kits and free lodging to the players.

Student induction programme

A student induction programme was organised at IKG Punjab Technical University. This was the first address by Vice-Chancellor Dr Susheel Mittal to the students in the new academic session 2023-24. The VC inspired the students of the university saying the government is providing maximum facilities at low fees here. “In such a situation, it is your responsibility to be serious from now on, complete your studies, be able to repay this and participate in the progress of your nation and state,” he told them.

Inter-House Chess Competition

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an Inter-House Chess Competition. Students from class 5 to 12 participated in the competition. There were three rounds in total. For classes 5 to 8 category, Sahibzada Fateh Singh House bagged the first position while Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House managed to get the second position. In the category of classes 9 to 12, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House bagged the first position while Sahibzada Fateh Singh House got the second position. Adhyayan Bahl from class 10 and Deeksha of class 8 were awarded the winning trophies and certificates. All House winners were awarded with certificates by Principal Savina Bahl.

Nobel school hosts Spelling Bee

Nobel School hosted a Spelling Bee competition. Students from different grades, namely, 6th, 7th, and 8th, showcased their spelling skills. Participants were presented with a challenging array of words in a wide category and their language prowess was evaluated through a final test. Their performance was scrutinised with precision. In this competition, from grade 6, Jagdeesh Singh secured the first place and Mansimran Kaur secured the second place. From grade 7, Arshdeep Singh secured the first place and Gurshan Singh secured the second place. And from grade 8, Sukhdeep Kaur secured first place and Ridhima came second.

Students of Innocent Hearts win prizes in Sahodaya Inter- School and Tech Manthan competitions. Tribune Photos

Inter-school competitions

The students of Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town, have brought laurels to the school by winning awards in Jalandhar Independent Schools Sahodaya Complex competitions and various other contests. In the inter-school poetry recitation competition held at Shiv Jyoti School, Avana of grade II secured the second position for her poem ‘Vandeya Pyaar Deve Zindagi Shringaar, Aao Manukhta Cha Pyaar Vadhaiye’. Shambhavi of class VIII stood second in the topic ‘Psychiatric disorders and prevention’ in the ‘Sahodaya-e-Poster’ competition organised by Jalandhar Independent School Sahodaya Complex at Sant Raghbir Singh AIIMS Senior Secondary School. In the ‘Techmanthan’ competition organised at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, students of class V, Nikhilesh and Arnav Madan, won the third prize by showcasing their creativity through their project, ‘A game based on space’ using the latest technology. Rajeev Paliwal, school principal, congratulated the students and motivated them to participate in future as well. tns

Jaslin tops in BSc 4th semester

Hoshiarpur: DAV College principal Dr Vinay Kumar informed that in the BSc fourth semester results of Panjab University, Jaslin secured first position in the institution scoring 331 out of 405 (81.73%) marks. Nivedita secured the second position with 325 out of 405 (80.25%) marks. Satinder Jit Kaur, however, secured 321 out of 420 (76.43%) marks and came third in the college. College managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated the meritorious students.

