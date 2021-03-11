Power theft by guest house

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The enforcement squad of the PSPCL detected a electricity theft by a guest house located near Dhogri Road on Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway. The guest house was put on surveillance by the enforcement team as annual consumption of guest house was mere 5,000 units whereas its sanctioned load was 20 kW. “On Thursday, the electricity meter of the guest house was removed and checked in the ME Laboratory by the enforcement staff. The wires of two CT’s in the meter were found cut through two tiny holes in the meter body,” said Rajit Sharma, Deputy Chief Engineer Enforcement, PSPCL. The owner has been booked under Section 135 of Indian Electricity Act, 2003. TNS

1 arrested for stealing motor

Nakodar: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a villager and booked another on the charge of stealing a motor from a tube well of a farmer. Investigating Officer Bhupinder Singh said the accused has been identified as Jaswindar Singh alias Manga, a resident Rai Pur Arayin village. Kulwant Singh, a resident of the same village, complained that Jaswinder and his accomplice stole his tubewell motor. The IO said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and his accomplice Balwindar. OC

Selling illicit liquor: 1 held

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Balvir Chand said 60 bottles of hooch were seized from possession of the accused identified as Sucha Singh, a resident of Thamuwal village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused and impounded his two wheeler on which booze was loaded. The Mehat Pur police arrested Subash Singh of Rai Pur Gujran village with nine bottles of hooch. OC

Youth booked for confining girl

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked a local youth on the charge of confining a girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Mangat Gupta said the accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura Nakodar. Jagdish, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the accused confined her daughter in his house on May evening. The investigating officer said that a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC has been registered. OC

One arrested with heroin

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Station House Officer (SHO) HS Maan said 5 grams of heroin and Rs 20,450 drug money was seized from the possession of Honey Varma, alias Loota, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. The SHO said a case under Sections 21 /61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. The Mehat Pur police arrested a drug peddler Sahil, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura, Nakodar with 90 intoxicating tablets.