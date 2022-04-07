CAMPUS NOTES

PowerPoint Presentation contest

PowerPoint Presentation contest

A PowerPoint contest underway at PCM SD College.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: S. Ramanujan Society of Mathematics of PCM SD College for Women organised a PowerPoint presentation competition to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Students of BSc Semester II took avid participation in the same. They gave presentation on the topic ‘The Great Indian Mathematicians’. Contributions made by various exemplary Indian Mathematicians like Aryabhatta, Bhaskara, S. Ramanujan and Shakuntla Devi were depicted through their presentations. Anuradha, Head of Department of Chemistry was the judge. Nisha of BSc Non Medical bagged first position. Ritika of BSc Computer Science and Jeenat of BSc Economics made it to second and third positions respectively.

Orientation session organised

An orientation session was organised by Emm Aar International School, Adampur, under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista in the audio-visual hall. A flair and experiential learning pattern were discussed for the new session. Magnificent teaching strategies were discussed to ensure the overall development of the children. In this training, all teachers and group staff participated enthusiastically and presented their ideas as well. All teachers attended the session and were served snacks. The session was quite thought-provoking and helped teachers absorb relevant concepts with inspiring teaching.

Pariksha pe Charcha organised

Ivy World School organised a live telecast of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022” session in the school auditorium. The session began with the interaction of PM Narendra Modi with the students, teachers, and parents on handling board examination stress. It was conducted by the department of school education and literacy, ministry of education. This session primarily focused on the offline mode of examination in India in the wake of reducing Covid cases. It empowered the students about memory power, the role of technology in student life, depression, best use of free time, concentration, achieving goals, choosing the right career, time management, self-confidence, and many more.

University positions

Brahamsewak Singh and Jaspreet Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College have bagged second positions jointly in GNDU exams of MA (Political Science)-I semester by getting 372 marks out of 400, whereas Livpreet, Charanjeet Kaur and Deepak Bains have bagged 3rd, 5th and 6th positions in the same class by getting 367, 363 and 362 marks out of 400 respectively. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. He also said the college was committed to provide quality education to its students. President of the college governing council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

Workshop on school counsellor

The Freudian Psychological Society of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a one-day workshop on ‘School Counsellor: Their role in school’. Resource person Manmeet Sawhney discussed the significance of a school counsellor. Sawhney emphasised on how “the school counsellor is the heart of the institution”. She further elaborated on how the school counsellor plays a part in every sphere of a student’s life – from academics, to socio-emotional growth, tackling developmental issues, shaping the student’s career and instilling self-esteem and confidence, while providing support to the parents. The do’s and don’ts that every counsellor must adhere to like, confidentiality, being non-judgmental and why it is important, along with an array of case studies were also discussed.

Prayer for new session

‘Sarav Dharam Prayer’ – Beginning of New Session at Cambridge (Co-ed) Cambridge (Co-Ed) conducted a special assembly to commence the new session. Morning assembly is an integral part of the school’s schedule. It is not just about standing in long queues and singing prayers or national anthem, but it’s something beyond just prayers. All the activities carried out in morning assembly by the school staff and students have a great impact on everyone’s day to day life. Cambridge Co-Ed commenced the new session seeking blessings of the Almighty. A special assembly with ‘Sarav Dharam’ prayer was conducted with the aim to make the children understand that all the religions are equally respectful.

Tribute paid to martyrs

The Department of Social Sciences of Apeejay College of Fine Arts paid a tribute to the nation’s great martyrs as one of the events of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ‘ as proposed by government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra was the chief guest of the day and putting forth her views on the occasion, she said the main motive of this event was to aware our youth with the freedom fighters, the value of freedom which we are having today and the history of how it was earned. On this occasion the competitions as costume parade, face painting were organised for the students. A short play and a choreography on the theme of sacrifice and patriotism was presented by the students of theatre and dance.

Kids have intro party

To increase friendship among the children, an intro party with music was organised at DIPS School, Bhogpur. Teachers welcomed the children of pre primary wing by music. In the party children enjoyed various fun games and danced with their classmates on the party music. After this, one by one the children told about themselves and their families to their classmates. After the dance games, the children had lunch together and shared with each other while spending time with their new classmates.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

2
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘attitude’ after a photographer gets injured while clicking her slammed; netizens roast her for her ‘insensitive behaviour’

3
Trending

Haldiram's trends after TV reporter 'bullies staff' over 'Urdu text' on Falhari mixture snack

4
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

5
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

6
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

7
Nation

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

8
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

9
Nation

India has acted upon credible information on money stashed abroad, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
Schools

Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally, No 1 in India

Don't Miss

View All
No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

Top Stories

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

210 children in over 5,000 killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet DC daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest

Online transfer policy to continue: Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM