PowerPoint Presentation contest

Jalandhar: S. Ramanujan Society of Mathematics of PCM SD College for Women organised a PowerPoint presentation competition to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Students of BSc Semester II took avid participation in the same. They gave presentation on the topic ‘The Great Indian Mathematicians’. Contributions made by various exemplary Indian Mathematicians like Aryabhatta, Bhaskara, S. Ramanujan and Shakuntla Devi were depicted through their presentations. Anuradha, Head of Department of Chemistry was the judge. Nisha of BSc Non Medical bagged first position. Ritika of BSc Computer Science and Jeenat of BSc Economics made it to second and third positions respectively.

Orientation session organised

An orientation session was organised by Emm Aar International School, Adampur, under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista in the audio-visual hall. A flair and experiential learning pattern were discussed for the new session. Magnificent teaching strategies were discussed to ensure the overall development of the children. In this training, all teachers and group staff participated enthusiastically and presented their ideas as well. All teachers attended the session and were served snacks. The session was quite thought-provoking and helped teachers absorb relevant concepts with inspiring teaching.

Pariksha pe Charcha organised

Ivy World School organised a live telecast of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022” session in the school auditorium. The session began with the interaction of PM Narendra Modi with the students, teachers, and parents on handling board examination stress. It was conducted by the department of school education and literacy, ministry of education. This session primarily focused on the offline mode of examination in India in the wake of reducing Covid cases. It empowered the students about memory power, the role of technology in student life, depression, best use of free time, concentration, achieving goals, choosing the right career, time management, self-confidence, and many more.

University positions

Brahamsewak Singh and Jaspreet Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College have bagged second positions jointly in GNDU exams of MA (Political Science)-I semester by getting 372 marks out of 400, whereas Livpreet, Charanjeet Kaur and Deepak Bains have bagged 3rd, 5th and 6th positions in the same class by getting 367, 363 and 362 marks out of 400 respectively. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. He also said the college was committed to provide quality education to its students. President of the college governing council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

Workshop on school counsellor

The Freudian Psychological Society of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a one-day workshop on ‘School Counsellor: Their role in school’. Resource person Manmeet Sawhney discussed the significance of a school counsellor. Sawhney emphasised on how “the school counsellor is the heart of the institution”. She further elaborated on how the school counsellor plays a part in every sphere of a student’s life – from academics, to socio-emotional growth, tackling developmental issues, shaping the student’s career and instilling self-esteem and confidence, while providing support to the parents. The do’s and don’ts that every counsellor must adhere to like, confidentiality, being non-judgmental and why it is important, along with an array of case studies were also discussed.

Prayer for new session

‘Sarav Dharam Prayer’ – Beginning of New Session at Cambridge (Co-ed) Cambridge (Co-Ed) conducted a special assembly to commence the new session. Morning assembly is an integral part of the school’s schedule. It is not just about standing in long queues and singing prayers or national anthem, but it’s something beyond just prayers. All the activities carried out in morning assembly by the school staff and students have a great impact on everyone’s day to day life. Cambridge Co-Ed commenced the new session seeking blessings of the Almighty. A special assembly with ‘Sarav Dharam’ prayer was conducted with the aim to make the children understand that all the religions are equally respectful.

Tribute paid to martyrs

The Department of Social Sciences of Apeejay College of Fine Arts paid a tribute to the nation’s great martyrs as one of the events of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ‘ as proposed by government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra was the chief guest of the day and putting forth her views on the occasion, she said the main motive of this event was to aware our youth with the freedom fighters, the value of freedom which we are having today and the history of how it was earned. On this occasion the competitions as costume parade, face painting were organised for the students. A short play and a choreography on the theme of sacrifice and patriotism was presented by the students of theatre and dance.

Kids have intro party

To increase friendship among the children, an intro party with music was organised at DIPS School, Bhogpur. Teachers welcomed the children of pre primary wing by music. In the party children enjoyed various fun games and danced with their classmates on the party music. After this, one by one the children told about themselves and their families to their classmates. After the dance games, the children had lunch together and shared with each other while spending time with their new classmates.