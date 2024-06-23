‘Prakash purb’ of Guru Hargobind

Tribune News Service

The Khalsa College governing council celebrated the sixth ‘parkash purb’ of Guru Hargobind at the gurdwara located on the campus with great devotion. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina exhorted every person to follow the path shown by the Guru and make life better. Congratulating Sikhs in the country and abroad on the holy day, he said the Guru gave birth to a powerful religious ideology to provide religious, political and cultural awareness to the people so that they could lead a self-respecting life. The kirtani group of Bhai Gurwinder Singh Bawa, the present ragi of the Golden Temple connected the congregation with the feet of the Guru by singing ‘Gur Jas’.

Global Group observes yoga day

The International Yoga Day was observed at the Global Group of Institutes by the faculty and students on its campus on Saturday. A large number of faculty members and students participated in the event organised by the NSS wing of the institute. The day is observed to highlight the transformative power of yoga on June 21 every year. The participants performed various ‘asanas’ like ‘pranayam’, ‘vrikshasana’, ‘vakrasna’ and meditation during the session. The theme of this year’s International Yoga Day was ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. A lecture on ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’ was also held for the female faculty members of the institute in which Prof BD Sharma, Director, Admissions, elaborated on the importance of yoga for women to enhance their physical and mental agility. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, said yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being that assists in restoring balance in our busy lives. Yoga helps in controlling self and contribute to the overall good of the society as it balances and harmonises the mind and body.

Yoga day at Khalsa colleges

The International Yoga Day was observed at Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, Khalsa College for Women and Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, and Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology on the theme ‘Yoga for self and society’. Students and teachers participated enthusiastically in the sessions as renowned yoga instructor Sohan Singh Randhawa conducted the workshop, emphasising the importance of yoga for personal and societal well-being. Principal Mandeep Kaur, said the aim was to create awareness for unity, health and wellness.

ITI admissions

ITI admission to various trades has started at the ITI Women College, Model Town, Phagwara. ITI Phagwara principal Vikramjit Singh said all Classes VIIIth, Xth and XIIth pass students of the area should appear at the institute along with the documents to avail of this opportunity and get admissions. The SC students will have the facility of fee waiver and stipend. Besides, the fee is collected from the general category students in easy quarterly instalments.

Courses in engineering

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Edutech has signed an MoU with DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) to introduce specialised BTech and MTech courses in emerging engineering fields such as AI, machine learning, data science, IoT, cybersecurity, EVs and Project Management along with conventional fields like electrical, mechanical and civil engineering. The collaboration was marked by a pact between MF Febin, head of College Connect Business, at L&T Edutech and Principal Dr Sanjeev Naval. It aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Yoga classes

Three yoga classes were organised by Ranjana Yoga Centre on International Yoga Day. The centre is situated at Shiv Nagar and is being run by Ranjana Sharma for the past 10 years. The classes were held at Agrasen Hospital, a public park and at a residence in Shiv Nagar.

