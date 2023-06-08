Prayer meet for stya paul held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A special prayer meet was organised to mark the 13th death anniversary of Dr Stya Paul, founder chairman, Apeejay Stya. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra, vice-principal VK Khanna, Headmistress Apeejay School, Tanda Road branch Deepti Kaushal, in-charge pre-primary branch Sushma Kharbanda along with the students, faculty and staff members were present. Floral tributes were offered along with rendition of Gayatri mantra and bhajans by the members of the music department. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra enlightened the students about the ideology and values of Dr Stya Paul, who was a visionary, freedom fighter, entrepreneur and educationist.

Summer camp organised at Eklavya

Eklavya school organised a summer camp from June 1-8. School educator Kavita, who was the in-charge of camp, instructed and guided the children. The summer camp commenced with prayers. The children did yoga and played games under the guidance of educator Sandeep. The children did colouring, fabric painting, glass painting and wooden painting during art and craft classes by educator Prince. Educator Raminder Kaur performed a puppet show. Dance classes were organised by Educator Bharti for the children.

Skill enhancement classes at kmv

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organises a free summer camp every year in order to make the holidays creative and informative. Various departments of the college, namely, PG Department of English, PG Department of Fine Arts, PG Department of Computer Science and Applications, Department of Dance, PG Department of Cosmetology as well as Department of Retail Management, Department of Textile and Apparel Technology, Department of Animation, Nutrition, Exercise and Health etc running under DDU Kaushal Kendra have organised activities for the students of the college as well as those from outside. During the camp, students will learn spoken English, art and craft, personality development. etc.