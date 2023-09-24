Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Jalandhar, September 23
Preparations are in full swing by the temple committee of Sri Sidh Baba Sodal Mandir and the local administration for the annual Sodal Mela to be held here on September 28. The temple premises has been decked up for the event.
Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh reviewed the arrangements for the fair today. He instructed officials to ensure all amenities during the fair so that devotees coming to pay obeisance do not face any kind of problem.
He asked MC officials to deploy sufficient staff to ensure cleanliness around the temple during the fair, besides putting a large number of dustbins and deploy workers to collect the wastage.
He also directed officials to make adequate arrangements for drinking water, temporary toilets, repair of streetlights and safety and security of devotees. He also ordered the officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the fair. The minister also paid obeisance at the temple today. — TNS
