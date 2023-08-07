 Present Tehsil office ‘unsafe’, new building to come up in its place : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Present Tehsil office ‘unsafe’, new building to come up in its place

Present Tehsil office ‘unsafe’, new building to come up in its place

Present Tehsil office ‘unsafe’, new building to come up in its place


Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 6

Though the Public Works Department (PWD) declared the Tehsil office building in Phagwara as unsafe and an official letter was written by the then PWD SDO Jatinder Kumar to SDM Balbir Raj Singh requesting that the use of the ‘unsafe’ Tehsil office building be stopped to prevent any untoward incident, nothing has been done to reconstruct it. SDM Balbir Raj Singh had sent the recommendations to the Deputy Commissioner way back in 2016.

Last week, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh who along with SDM Jay Inder Singh visited the Tehsil complex said that the construction of a new multi-storey Tehsil complex would soon be initiated and an amount of Rs 5.5 crore has been received from the state government for the purpose. The DC said that the offices of ADC, SDM, tehsildars and treasury would be functional in this ultra-modern complex.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that six more government buildings including the stadium and Government Middle School, Rampur Khalian, Government Primary School, Nasirabad, Government Elementary School, Bhularai, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys and Girls) had already been declared unsafe and the required steps were taken to inform the authorities concerned to stop their use to prevent any mishap.

