 'Preserving & restoring soil health crucial for sustainable future' : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • 'Preserving & restoring soil health crucial for sustainable future'
World Soil Day

'Preserving & restoring soil health crucial for sustainable future'

Officials of the Agriculture and Soil Conservation Department celebrate World Soil Day at Nehru Garden School in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

In a collaborative effort, the Department of Soil and Water Conservation, Punjab, and the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, marked ‘World Soil Day’ at Government Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, here today.

The event highlighted the significance of soil and water conservation, with experts emphasising the role of healthy soil as a vibrant, living organism hosting various microbes crucial for sustaining ecosystems. During the programme, experts stressed interconnection between soil health and water quality, underlining the importance of healthy soils rich in organic matter for regulating water retention and availability.

Lupinder Kumar, Water and Soil Conservation Officer, Jalandhar, explained that this year’s theme, “Soil and Water: A Source of Life,” underscores the critical link between soil and water, fundamental for the planet’s survival and the basis for over 95 per cent of global food production. He addressed the decline in food nutrients over the past 70 years, highlighting the alarming global issue of micronutrient malnutrition affecting 2 billion people.

Dr Arun Kohli, Agriculture Officer, shared insights into ‘no-till farming,’ a method that sustains year-round crop growth without altering soil topography, leading to increased water penetration and organic matter for higher yields.

Navdeep Singh, Assistant Agriculture Engineer, educated students on the benefits of green manures, grown to fertilise farmland and improve soil structure while suppressing weed growth.

The students actively participated in expressing their views on soil conservation and inspired the citizens to contribute to enhancing soil health, with the department recognising and awarding prizes to the best speakers.

