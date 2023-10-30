Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa on Sunday said the Punjab Government had been according priority to road safety and the announcement of Sadak Surakhya Force by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was a significant move in this direction.

The minister said road mishaps not only claim precious lives, but also render several persons physically challenged due to which they are forced to lead a life with artificial limbs.

These comments were made by the minister after distributing artificial limbs among beneficiaries during an event organised by the Rotary Club at Adampur in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Jimpa said Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) would help in saving precious lives by reducing mishaps and also streamline traffic movement.

Jimpa said special vehicles would be deployed at every 30 km and the SSF would play a pivotal role in ensuring road safety. He also asked parents to make youngsters realise the need to drive cautiously as their lives would turn miserable if they met with an accident.

The minister said the Farishtey scheme would be launched soon in the state to offer all necessary medical services to accident victims free of cost for the first 24 hours after mishaps. He said emergency and ambulance service would be strengthened to save patient’s life within the first hour of an accident, which was the ‘golden hour’.

He said the Punjab Government would give Rs 2,000 honorarium to those who get a victim admitted to hospital. Later, the minister interacted with beneficiaries at the camp and announced Rs 2 lakh assistance for the Rotary Club. He lauded services of the club and assured full support in future endeavours. MLA Raman Arora and other representatives of the club were also present during the event.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sadak Surakhya Force Punjab