Principal selected as mentor by NCTE

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 1

Principal Desh Raj Sharma, Director, SD Sarvahitkari Vidya Mandir, Talwara, has been selected as a mentor under National Mission for Mentoring by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had highlighted the need for a National Mission for Mentoring (NMM), which shall be established with a large pool of outstanding professionals, willing to provide professional support to school teachers. Accordingly, the NCTE has been assigned the responsibility by the Ministry of Education to develop the modalities of NMM.

The letter issued in this regard by NMM convener Abhimanyu Yadav states that the NMM was launched in pilot mode on July 29 last year with 30 Central schools, including 15 Kendriya Vidyalyas, 10 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and five CBSE schools across the country. For creating a national pool of mentors. the NCTE aimed to have outstanding professionals and experts to provide quality professional support to school teachers. Mentoring will be carried out in an online mode through a dedicated portal on the NCTE website. Under this programme (NMM), Deshraj Sharma has been selected as a mentor seeking his cooperation and contribution in achieving the goals of the programme.