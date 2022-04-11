Private schools closed today

Jalandhar, April 10
All private schools in the city have announced to remain shut on Monday to protest against the alleged illegal arrest of an educationist from Gurdaspur district in connection with a case pertaining to rape of a 4-year-old.
The police had earlier arrested Sawinder Singh Gill, director of the school where the girl studies, after the girl's family and public had blocked the national highway demanding a case against the school authorities.
As the police have so far not completed the investigation and questions are being raised about the exact place where the crime was committed, private schools have shown solidarity with Sawinder Singh and demanded that he be released from custody. —
