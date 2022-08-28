Pro-Khalistan slogans appear ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Ahead of the visit of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Jalandhar, pro-Khalistan slogans written in black ink on the banners welcoming Mann were found here on Sunday.

Mann is to visit the city for the inauguration of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ on Monday.

Statue of former CM Beant Singh at the BMC Chowk was also smeared.

Smeared posters of Beant Singh at the BMC Chowk. Tribune photo

On receiving information, the police cleared the slogans. They were reportedly written late on Saturday.

The police are scrutinising CCTV footages installed near the BMC Chowk to identify the culprits.