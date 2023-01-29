 Probe corruption in Jalandhar civic body, Punjab CM urged : The Tribune India

Probe corruption in Jalandhar civic body, Punjab CM urged

Probe corruption in Jalandhar civic body, Punjab CM urged

BJP leader and general secretary Ashok Sareen Hicky has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking the findings of a probe into the alleged corruption in the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation as well as the Improvement Trust. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

BJP leader and general secretary Ashok Sareen Hicky has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking the findings of a probe into the alleged corruption in the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation as well as the Improvement Trust. Sareen also questioned the lack of concrete action despite an already ongoing VB inquiry on the issue.

No action by Vigilance Department

I had personally made a complaint with the Vigilance Department along with a recorded statement. But in the past 6-7 months, the Vigilance Bureau, summoned the record from the Improvement Trust and the MC, but no concrete legal action has been taken. Ashok Sareen Hicky, BJP leader

In his letter to the CM, stated: “As per the MC’s Smart City projects and under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, crores of grants were received from the Centre for roads, sewerage, parks, makeover of city chowks…corruption has taken place in many works. Complaints were also registered against the Tehbazari Department and Building Branch officials for illegal and faulty constructions due to which losses were caused to the state government and the MC. For the past many years, complaints have been made regarding corruption by leaders and officials in plot distribution, registries, transfers and development works in Jalandhar Improvement Trust, in which the Vigilance Department hasn’t initiated any concrete action despite seizure of records.”

In the letter, he further alleged, “I had personally made a complaint with the vigilance department along with a recorded statement, regarding this play of corruption and collusion between officials and leaders. But in the past 6-7 months, the Vigilance Bureau, summoned the record from the Improvement Trust and the MC, but no concrete legal action has been taken. In other cities, the Vigilance Department is in action but the inquiries into the scams in the Jalandhar MC and IT have yielded zero results so far.”

“I request you to ensure that the investigation into the cases of both these government departments be completed in a time-bound manner, and it be made public whether discrepancies have surfaced in Improvement Trust and MC workings or not,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

2
Jalandhar

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

3
Chandigarh

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

4
Diaspora

US visa renewal application can now be submitted through dropbox

5
Business

Adani Group's market losses hit $100 billion

6
Diaspora

US court rules in favour of elderly Sikh targetted in hate crime

7
Punjab

Punjab govt to send 36 school principals to Singapore for training on February 4

8
Nation

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

9
Business

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

10
Business

Gautam Adani says FPO withdrawn due to market volatility

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

Boris Johnson’s brother quits linked firm; B’desh questions...

AAP used kickbacks to fight Goa poll: ED

AAP used kickbacks to fight Goa poll: ED

Africa in focus during G20 presidency: EAM

Africa in focus during G20 presidency: EAM

Rijiju: Have told Collegium to rethink on judges’ appointment

Rijiju: Have told Collegium to rethink on judges' appointment

Uproar in Parliament, Opposition seeks JPC probe

Uproar in Parliament, Opposition seeks JPC probe

Houses adjourned without transacting business I Cong insists...


Cities

View All

Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Guv to border villagers

Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Punjab Governor to border villagers

Push to industry, services; agri sector feels let down

Decline in allocation disappoints farmers

Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi gets bail in graft case

Plans listed under Smart City project still in limbo

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

Directors approve revival of CHB Sector 53 scheme

92 encroachers challaned in Chandigarh

R-Day camp: Chandigarh’s Avishi adjudged best NCC cadet

Three injured as DTC bus rams into subway crossing

Three injured as DTC bus rams into subway crossing

Army HQ to get new building, removal of 579 trees approved

Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary charge sheet

Delhi court grants bail to man who fled 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill

‘Tax relief to salaried class welcome; but nothing much for industry’

‘Tax relief to salaried class welcome; but nothing much for industry’

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

2 open fire, snatch bike from students in Jalandhar

Day after, Jalandhar MC, Waqf Board told to maintain status quo

Withdraw FIR, demand Latifpura oustees

Salon owner lends weapon on rent to robbers, arrested

Salon owner lends weapon on rent to robbers, arrested

Structures razed in 7 illegal colonies

Two aides of gangster nabbed with illegal arms

Man attacked on Jan 21 succumbs to injuries at PGI

17-yr-old boy dies of drug overdose, four booked

Five days after attack, doctors rue lack of security at Rajindra Hospital

Five days after attack, doctors rue lack of security at Rajindra Hospital

11.50-gm heroin, 12K intoxicating tablets seized

Case against 2 for snatching