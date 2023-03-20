Proclaimed offender booked on court order in Phillaur

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 19

The Nurmahal police have booked a proclaimed offender, Dinesh Ohri, a resident of Naya Bazar Nurmahal, on the charge of non-appearance in court. The police said Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Gur Mehtab Singh had recently ordered that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (in a cheque bounce case) and should be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of the Act 2 of 1974).