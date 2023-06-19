Proclaimed offender lands in police net

Jalandhar, June 18
The staff of the city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) — Sukhwinder Singh — wanted in connection with a drug smuggling case. The suspect is a native of Tarn Taran.
A case was registered against him under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Division No.8 in 2020. He remained at large for more than two years. A local court declared him a PO in March this year.
The cops nabbed him at his residence following a tip-off. Sukhwinder is a habitual offender, with three different cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act registered against him at the Jalandhar rural police station and the Navi Baradari police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...