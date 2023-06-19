Proclaimed offender lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 18

The staff of the city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) — Sukhwinder Singh — wanted in connection with a drug smuggling case. The suspect is a native of Tarn Taran.

A case was registered against him under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Division No.8 in 2020. He remained at large for more than two years. A local court declared him a PO in March this year.

The cops nabbed him at his residence following a tip-off. Sukhwinder is a habitual offender, with three different cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act registered against him at the Jalandhar rural police station and the Navi Baradari police station.