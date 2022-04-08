Procurement begins at new grain market

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 7

Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori kick-started the procurement of wheat at new grain market in Jalandhar on Thursday, where they directed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of the entire procurement operations to facilitate farmers bringing their produce in mandis.

Divulging details, they said this year as many as 5.91 lakh metric tonne wheat is expected to arrive across all 78 purchase centres in the district and elaborate arrangements have already been put in place to procure every single grain. They reiterated their commitment to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement operation in Jalandhar with prime focus on facilitating farmers bringing their produce in grain markets.

They said keeping Covid-19 situation in view, precautionary measures would again be taken up this year. They said arrangements such as availability of potable water, cleanliness, shades, tarpaulins, besides other things were already made by officials. Stressing on lifting and payment to farmers, they directed the officials that no stone should be left unturned in making timely payments to farmers as all payments would be made within 48 hours of purchase while lifting within 72 hours. There was no dearth of bardana in mandis, which would lead towards a hassle-free season for farmers, they said.

Meanwhile, the MLAs and DC also interacted with some farmers and took their valuable feedback. Notably, farmers from Hirapur village namely Gurmail Singh and Amarjit Singh had brought 60 quintal (30 quintal each) of wheat to the New Grain Market on Thursday, which was purchased by the agencies on the spot. The payment would be made to both of them within 48 hours, they said, while directing officials to maintain this stance during the entire season.

Pointing out further, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Harsharan Singh said all labour and transport contracts are already in place and the lifting would be carried out within 72 hours at all purchase centres. He said the entire procurement operation would be accomplished smoothly as any kind of negligence would be dealt with strictly.