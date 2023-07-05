Procurement of maize below MSP: Farmers to burn effigies of PM, Punjab CM tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 4

Leaders of Kisan Committee, Doaba, Punjab, Jaswinder Singh Dihana and Harbans Singh Sangha, jointly said that on the invitation of the United Farmers’ Front, the effigies of PM Narendra Modi and CM Bhagwant Mann will be burnt and a protest would be held in front of the office of the secretary of Hoshiarpur Market Committee in Hoshiarpur Dana Mandi at 11:30 am on July 6.

They said the protest will be held to oppose the purchase of maize and groundnut crops at rates lower than the minimum support price (MSP). They alleged that by buying maize at half the rate announced by the government, the private traders were robbing the farmers financially and conspiring to end the financial independence of agricultarists, which would not be tolerated by them and they would take all steps to oppose the same.