Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Jalandhar, October 7
Arrival of paddy in grain markets in the district has picked up pace as daily arrival has crossed 10,000 metric tonnes. With adequate arrangements made by the district administration, the procurement has also touched 30,000 MT mark. Meanwhile, daily procurement by state agencies touched 9,283 MT on October 6.
PUNSUP purchases maximum paddy
Among purchasing agencies, PUNSUP has purchased the maximum paddy – 10,802 MT, PUNGRAIN has purchased 9,552 MT, Markfed 6,194 MT and Punjab State Warehouse Corporation 2,270 MT.
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said in the next few days, expected daily arrival would be more than 30,000 MT. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth purchase and payment to farmers.
Notably, a target to procure 10.62 lakh MT paddy has been set in the district during the current season. Till yesterday, 29,243 MT of paddy had been procured and a sum of Rs 42 crore had been paid to the farmers against the procured paddy in the given timeframe.
The Deputy Commissioner said SDMs, higher officials of procurement agencies, officials of Food and Civil Supplies and Mandi Board were monitoring the procurement process in person by visiting the mandis on a daily basis so that farmers do not face any difficulty in procurement.
Among purchasing agencies, PUNSUP has purchased the maximum paddy – 10,802 MT, PUNGRAIN has purchased 9,552 MT, Markfed 6,194 MT and Punjab State Warehouse Corporation 2,270 MT.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...