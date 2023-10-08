Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 7

Arrival of paddy in grain markets in the district has picked up pace as daily arrival has crossed 10,000 metric tonnes. With adequate arrangements made by the district administration, the procurement has also touched 30,000 MT mark. Meanwhile, daily procurement by state agencies touched 9,283 MT on October 6.

PUNSUP purchases maximum paddy Among purchasing agencies, PUNSUP has purchased the maximum paddy – 10,802 MT, PUNGRAIN has purchased 9,552 MT, Markfed 6,194 MT and Punjab State Warehouse Corporation 2,270 MT.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said in the next few days, expected daily arrival would be more than 30,000 MT. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth purchase and payment to farmers.

Notably, a target to procure 10.62 lakh MT paddy has been set in the district during the current season. Till yesterday, 29,243 MT of paddy had been procured and a sum of Rs 42 crore had been paid to the farmers against the procured paddy in the given timeframe.

The Deputy Commissioner said SDMs, higher officials of procurement agencies, officials of Food and Civil Supplies and Mandi Board were monitoring the procurement process in person by visiting the mandis on a daily basis so that farmers do not face any difficulty in procurement.

