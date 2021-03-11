Prohibitory orders around Class VIII exam centres in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 12
Prohibition orders under Section 144 has been imposed within a 100-metre radius of the examination centres in view of the Class VIII supplementary examination to be held by the Punjab School Education Board.
According to the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal it has been said the examination is being conducted at the examination centres set up by the board at the district level from August 12 to August 26, in view of which the prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 to prevent gathering of parents, relatives, or general public.
According to the orders, the gathering of other people, except the examinees, the employees posted on exam duty will be prohibited within the radius of 100 metres of the examination centres. These orders will remain in force till 26 August.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...