Prohibitory orders around Class VIII exam centres in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 12

Prohibition orders under Section 144 has been imposed within a 100-metre radius of the examination centres in view of the Class VIII supplementary examination to be held by the Punjab School Education Board.

According to the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal it has been said the examination is being conducted at the examination centres set up by the board at the district level from August 12 to August 26, in view of which the prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 to prevent gathering of parents, relatives, or general public.

According to the orders, the gathering of other people, except the examinees, the employees posted on exam duty will be prohibited within the radius of 100 metres of the examination centres. These orders will remain in force till 26 August.