Promises not met, labourers, landless protest in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 12

Protest rallies were held in Sanghowal, Udhowal, Mehsampur, Baghela, Raipur Gujran and Tandhuran villages of Mehatpur today on the issues of the government’s promises made to the landless and labourers. Labourer and worker unions rued the failure of the state government to ensure implementation of various wlefare schemes.

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union said to remind the government of its promises made to poor and labourers, huge gatherings would be held on December 14 and 15 at various places.

Addressing the rallies, leaders said the state government was unable to run even the schemes being run with the Central Government funds like — MGNREGA or the provision of unemployment allowance, houses as per the Pradhan Mantari Awas Yojana, or free ration. They said the gram sabhas being held in villages from December 1 to 31 were nothing less than a formality.

Union president Tarsem Peter said the time schedule released for blocks by gram sabhas were not being provided to village residents by many sarpanches.

He said the example of this indifference was Udhowal village in Mehatpur block, where the meeting was to take place today. He also said many underprivileged people were supposed to get house ownership by 2024, but going by the pace of the state government, it didn’t seem they would get these project implemented within stipulated time.

Union leader Baksho Kurdaishour gave a call to people to reach Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann’s residence to seek 5 marla plots for the landless, panchayat lands for Dalits, and to seek justice for women and Dalits.