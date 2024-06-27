Promote sports culture to counter drugs: DC

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, June 26

To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking, the local administration today vowed to create awareness about the ill-effects of drugs, especially amongst youngsters, besides promoting sports to wipe out this social menace effectively.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and other officials while taking a pledge to prevent drug abuse also listed its harmful effects on human body. The pledge stipulated that officials of all departments would make efforts to curb the menace. Panchal said it was time to spread awareness by promoting sports culture in rural as well as urban areas to channelise the energy of youth in a positive direction. He also urged the people to support the anti-drug drive of civil and police administration.

The DC also interacted with some youths who shunned drugs and are leading a healthy life. He also exhorted them to motivate others so that they could also lead a healthy life. About anti-drug and rehabilitation activities in the district, Panchal said that one of the best drug de-addiction centres in the state had become fully functional with a capacity of 45 beds, which provides free treatment, food and stay to the inmates. Apart from this, 15 outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics are being run in the district, providing daily medicines to people so that they could shun drugs, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shikha Bhagat, SP (Headquarters) Gurpreet Singh Gill, Civil Surgeon Dr Surinderpal Kaur, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Sandeep Bhola and officials from various departments were present on the occasion.

