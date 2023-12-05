Property dealer jumps to death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 4

A person reportedly died by suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a building here. The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Kohli, a resident of Jalandhar Heights.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday. Kohli, who was as a property dealer and owner of a tent house, jumped off the fifth floor of the ‘M’ block of the building.

According to information, Kohli’s family members, including his wife, were present in the house at the time of the incident. Kohli was reportedly in an inebriated state when he took the extreme step. However, the police are waiting for postmortem report to ascertain if he was drunk.

Bharat Masih, SHO Sadar, said while the exact cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that he was in depression. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination today.

He said statements of family members had been recorded.