Property dealer jumps to death

Jalandhar, December 4
A person reportedly died by suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a building here. The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Kohli, a resident of Jalandhar Heights.
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday. Kohli, who was as a property dealer and owner of a tent house, jumped off the fifth floor of the ‘M’ block of the building.
According to information, Kohli’s family members, including his wife, were present in the house at the time of the incident. Kohli was reportedly in an inebriated state when he took the extreme step. However, the police are waiting for postmortem report to ascertain if he was drunk.
Bharat Masih, SHO Sadar, said while the exact cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that he was in depression. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination today.
He said statements of family members had been recorded.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...