Property dealers demand rollback of hike in collector rates

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, June 18
A delegation from the Phagwara Property Dealers Association met SDM Jashanjeet Singh today. The delegation was led by Kamal Bagga, the association’s president. They demanded the rollback of the increased collector rates for properties and the abolition of the NOC requirement for plots.
Recently, the Revenue Department of the Punjab Government issued a new list with a 200-300 per cent increase in collector rates. Previously, the collector rate in some areas was only Rs 35,000 per marla, but now it has been raised to Rs 1,00,000 per marla. Kamal Bagga stated that Phagwara is a small city and majority of the residents belong to the lower and middle class and the increased rates are unaffordable for them.They demanded that the increased rates be rolled back immediately and that any future increase should not exceed 10-15 per cent.
The delegation also urged the implementation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement that an NOC is no longer required for any property sale deed in Punjab. Despite this announcement, people still face demands for NOCs, causing significant delays and inconvenience in selling properties. They insisted that the NOC requirement should be abolished to make buying and selling properties easier and to support the real estate business. The association’s patron Taranjeet Singh Kinnra, Parmjeet Singh Khurana, Sucha Singh, Manoj Kumar, Tejinder Bawa, Varinder Dhingra, Kapil Dev Sudhir, Munish Bhardwaj, Nachhattar Singh and Kulbir Singh were present at the meeting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth