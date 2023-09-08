Property tax: Govt does a flip-flop on one-time settlement scheme

Phagwara, September 7
Though the Punjab government announced a ‘one time settlement’ scheme on unpaid/partially paid property tax to give relief to the public and a notification in this regard was issued by the Secretary, Local Government, on September 4, the state government has taken a U-turn within hours of issuing the notification and instructed the officials concerned to hold these facilities yet.
Notably, the government had announced that persons who have failed to deposit their house tax or property tax which was due till March 31 this year, can deposit the principal amount in lump sum till December 31 this year.
As per the notification, all penalty and interest levied on the said amount will be waived till this period. It was clarified that after the expiry of the said period, all penalties and interests on the due amount will be charged as per rules.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, former minister Madan Mohan Mittal and Congress leader Parminder Mehta have strongly condemned the volte-face by the state government. They said that it showed only lack of foresight on the part of the state government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...