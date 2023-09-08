Property tax: Govt does a flip-flop on one-time settlement scheme

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 7

Though the Punjab government announced a ‘one time settlement’ scheme on unpaid/partially paid property tax to give relief to the public and a notification in this regard was issued by the Secretary, Local Government, on September 4, the state government has taken a U-turn within hours of issuing the notification and instructed the officials concerned to hold these facilities yet.

Notably, the government had announced that persons who have failed to deposit their house tax or property tax which was due till March 31 this year, can deposit the principal amount in lump sum till December 31 this year.

As per the notification, all penalty and interest levied on the said amount will be waived till this period. It was clarified that after the expiry of the said period, all penalties and interests on the due amount will be charged as per rules.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, former minister Madan Mohan Mittal and Congress leader Parminder Mehta have strongly condemned the volte-face by the state government. They said that it showed only lack of foresight on the part of the state government.

