Property tax: Jalandhar MC way behind target, to start sealing drive soon

Jalandhar, September 10
The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation has recovered approximately Rs15 crore till now. The target for the current financial year is Rs 42 crore. The department officials said the Municipal Commissioner has ordered scrutiny of people who are not paying property tax. Recently, it was also reported that for the first time, the Municipal Corporation is planning to involve a private company to check property tax evaders.
The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation had recovered the highest property tax ever in terms of figures last year. The local body had recovered Rs 30.75 crore till December 31. It was for the first time that the department had achieved the target.
If someone doesn’t pay property tax, inspectors of the property tax wing visit the areas to recover the tax as per the laid down procedures of action. Defaulters who have not paid the tax are served notice under Section 112 of the Municipal Corporation Act to which they have to file a reply within three days, failing which another notice of sealing the property is served under Section 138 of the Act.
Once the property is sealed, it will only be handed over to the owner after the payment is made.
