Protest against cancellation of ration cards in Garhshankar

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 30

Protesting cancellation of smart ration cards, the Garhshankar unit of CPIM, along with hundreds of people, held a protest march from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial to the SDM office, Garhshankar.

The protesters staged a sit-in on the premises of the SDM office. During the protest, which saw the presence of a large number of women, slogans were raised against the AAP government. Handing over a memorandum to the Garhshankar SDM, a demand was made to restore the cancellation ration cards.

Various leaders said there had been an outcry among the poor due to cancellation of ration cards, but the AAP government and its representatives were limited to statements only. They demanded immediate restoration of cancelled ration cards of the poor and. They also demanded that the government should make 14 items of daily need available to all people at half the price. He said the struggle would continue till the cancelled ration cards are not restored. Besides, strongly condemning the announcement of deduction of Rs 200 for pension holder employees, they demanded an immediate withdrawal of the move.