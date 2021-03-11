Protest against 'drug racket' in Phillaur PPA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 13

Activists of Mahatma Gandhi Peace Mission at Phillaur on Friday protested against officials of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, over the issue of prevailing drug racket unearthed in the last few days in the academy.

Expressing their anguish, the activists protested with placards in their hands carrying messages ‘Punjab Police vich drug mafia sharmnak hai’, ‘Saade dheeyan putran nu police drug mafia ton bachao’ and ‘Band karo nashe da khel, drug mafia te kasso nakel’.

Gurbinder Singh Atwal, former Congress MLA and president of the Gandhi Peace Mission, said it was shameful that staff of the premier police academy are involved in such sordid drug trade.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary, Gandhi Peace Mission, said not a single political leader has spoken against the going on in the police academy and the local police at Phillaur. He further said that if peoples’ faith is eroded from such institutions and the police force, then no one will be able to save Punjab anymore. Both Atwal and Goyal demanded an inquiry against the ongoing drug racket in Police Academy by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.