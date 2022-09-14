Protest against GoG scheme's scrapping

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 13

A protest was held in Garhshankar today by the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Sanjha Morcha against the scrapping of Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Deputy CLP Leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal extended his support to GoGs by reaching out to them at the protest site. He lashed out at the AAP government for leaving 4,300 ex-servicemen jobless by making a false excuse that GoG didn’t work properly.

He alleged the AAP govt had taken this decision because GoG concept was brought in by the previous government.