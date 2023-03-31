Protest in New Deol Nagar over dirty water

Jalandhar, March 30
Residents of New Deol Nagar in Ward No. 40 here have been living under constant threat of contracting water-borne diseases due to the contaminated water supply in their locality.
Despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the councilor concerned, the issue remains unresolved, forcing residents to hold a protest today. The residents are demanding that the MC take immediate action to resolve the issue before it takes a toll on their health. Parv Kalra, a resident of the locality, stated that they had been receiving contaminated water supply for the past three months.
“Although the water supply occasionally gets normal, the foul smell and yellow or greyish colour of the water remain a constant concern,” Parv added. Arvind Chopra, another resident, criticised the MC for failing to provide clean water despite its promise to make Jalandhar a smart city. “We have invested lakhs of rupees in buying properties here, but residents are still struggling to get the water supply issue resolved,” he said.
Residents have warned that if the MC fails to take immediate action to resolve the issue, they will intensify their protest outside the MC office. “It’s high time that the MC took our concerns seriously and ensured the provision of clean and safe water in the area,” the residents added.
