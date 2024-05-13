Protest over ‘house arrest’ of employees’ union leader

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar, May 12

Members of the Democratic Employees’ Federation (DEF) Punjab district unit on Sunday protested against the state government for doing injustice to members of various unions on the day CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Shahkot.

The protesters burnt an effigy of the government and alleged that Democratic Asha Worker Facilitator Union (Punjab) general secretary Amritpal Kaur Nussi was placed under house arrest when CM Bhagwant Mann visited Shahkot.

District general secretary of the federation Kulwinder Singh Joshan, state president of the Democratic Asha Workers’ Union (Punjab) Mandeep Kaur Bilga, district president Gurjit Kaur Shahkot and many other leaders were raided by the police, the protesters claimed.

