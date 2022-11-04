Protest over punishment to student

Phagwara, November 3
Tension prevailed in village Apra near Goraya today when a student was meted out corporal punishment.
Parents and villagers rushed to the school and demonstrated against the school management.The student, Pankaj Jakhu, told the media before the villagers and school staff that he was slapped and beaten up mercilessly by the school MD in the presence of other students. His only fault was that he could not give an answer. Later, after the intervention of prominent persons, Rana expressed his regret over the incident.
