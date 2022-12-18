Protests at toll plazas continue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 17

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued to hold a dharna for the 22nd day today. Farmers also continued to protest at toll plazas in Kahwa Wala Pul, too. Farmers rued that the state government had failed to keep the promises that it had made to them prior to the election. The protesting farmers reiterated their pending demands.

They have demanded permanent land rights for tillers, the removal of effluents from water bodies, etc. They have also demanded that the drainage system in the state be fixed and the supply of clean water be ensured to the tail-end fields and farms for irrigation. Some other demands of the farmers include compensation for the next of kin of those killed during the anti-farm law agitation, relief for crops damaged in floods, etc.