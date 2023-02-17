Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Jalandhar, February 16
The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU, representing more than 170 colleges of the state, has been continuing its protests over reducing the retirement age of aided college teachers from 60 to 58.
The entire faculty of Lyallpur Khalsa College participated in a rally on Thursday. Hundreds of Jalandhar-based college teachers assembled at a massive rally at Desh Bhagat Singh Yadgaar Hall on a call given by Joint Action Committee consisting of PCCTU, Principal Federation and Management Federation to mark their protest.
Speakers at the rally insisted that the present government has turned against the teacher community by formulating such policies that were against the election manifesto of the ruling party.
The demonstrators chanted the slogans of the protest movement, “Punjab sarkar hosh mein aao, Teachers unity zindabad and Seventh Pay Commission lagu karo and Teachers demand puri karo.”
The agitators protested the “wrong policies of the state government” and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the Deputy Commissioner. One of their main demands is the rollback of the decision on retirement age of aided college teachers. “In another move against the colleges, the Punjab government has made admission to the colleges mandatory through the centralised portal without taking the stakeholders into confidence,” the teachers rued.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...