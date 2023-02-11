Proud of Baba Budh Singh Dhahan’s vision & work: Canadian Consul General

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 10

“The greatest gift for children is the gift of education which enables them to work and live a productive life,” said Patrick Hebert, Canadian Consul General (Chandigarh) at the 20th graduation ceremony at Guru Nanak College of Nursing, Dhahan-Kaleran here on Friday.

During his speech, the Consul General congratulated all the 99 graduates in BSN, GNM and Post Basic BSN. He also congratulated their parents, faculty, staff and trustees of the organisation. “India and Canada need more nurses and I am happy that over 250 graduates from Guru Nanak College of Nursing are working in Canada with many of them in leadership roles.”

He further stated that the innovative partnership between this college and University of British Columbia’s School of Nursing is an example of the success of Canada-India relationships in education and the empowerment of young women and men as future leaders. He expressed confidence in the ability and skills of these graduates in their professional pursuits in India, Canada, and other countries.

In his remarks, he remembered the efforts of Baba Budh Singh Dhahan in establishing the Guru Nanak Mission Trust as a significant centre of health care and education. “We are all proud and grateful for his vision and work. This relationship is a bridge linking India and Canada,” he said.

Barjinder S Dhahan, senior vice-president, Guru Nanak Mission Medical and Educational Trust, said “We are all extremely happy that 2,400 graduates from our college are standing on their own feet, working, taking care of their families and contributing to creating healthy communities all over the world.”

A presentation was shared highlighting the milestones of the 25 years of history of the college and the joyful faces and names of many alumni from India, Canada, the United States, Australia and other countries. Out of the 99 graduates in total 48 BSN, 26 GNM, and 15 Post Basic graduates participated in the ceremony. Dr Surinder Jaspal, principal, and Ramandeep Kaur, vice-principal, presented certificates along with Consul General Patrick Hebert and Barjinder S Dhahan.