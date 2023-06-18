 Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC : The Tribune India

Vishesh Sarangal, along with his family members, after assuming the charge as Jalandhar DC on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 17

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar Vishesh Sarangal has said he will accord top priority to providing a clean, transparent, effective and responsive governance to the people.

The DC, who assumed the charge of his office here today, said providing citizen centric services to people in a smooth and hassle-free manner would be his another thrust area.

He said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the benefits of pro-people schemes of the state government reached the people. Sarangal, a 2013-batch IAS officer, said it was a matter of pride and satisfaction to serve Jalandhar - the sports and media capital of the state.

Sarangal, meanwhile, had earlier served as Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala. He said Jalandhar was his home town and he was well aware about the problems and the strengths of the district. Besides, he said having served the district in various capacities was another added advantage for him to serve the district.

He further sought the proactive support and cooperation of the people to make the district number one in the state. He said the welfare schemes of the government would be implemented in true spirit to provide maximum benefits to the needy people and to address the problems of the people in a time-bound frame. Sarangal said the overall development of the district would be the main focus of his while serving in the district adding that he would be available 24 by 7 in the service of Jalandhar residents. Meanwhile, later in a meeting with the district’s top officials he directed the officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

Sarangal asked the officers to serve the people zealously in larger interest of state and people. Before assuming office, he was presented the Guard of Honour by a contingent of Punjab Police

Sarangal pays floral tributes to Babasaheb

Jalandhar: Immediately after assuming the charge, Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Sarangal paid floral tributes to chief architect of the Constitution Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar. He said all of us should contribute towards making an ideal society by following the principles of equality and liberty as propounded by Dr Ambedkar. Describing him as a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer and statesman, he said Dr Ambedkar was one of the most towering personalities in the world history. Sarangal said the Constitution was the result of Dr Ambedkar’s hard work and dedication and far sightedness.

