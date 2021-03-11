PSEB Class VIII exams: Jalandhar 17th in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) declared Class VIII results today. Jalandhar stands at the 17th position in the state with 98.07 pass percentage. The position is not good as compared to its neighbouring districts. As many as 22,315 students had appeared for the examination, of which 22,884 cleared the examination.

Kapurthala second Kapurthala is on the second spot with the pass percentage of 99.16. Of 8,094, a total of 8,026 students passed the exam. With 98.65 per cent, Nawanshahr is on the ninth position. Out of 6,283, as many as 6,198 students passed the examination. While, Hoshiarpur secured the third spot in the state with 99.02 pass percentage. Of 16,243, 16,084 students cleared the exam.

It is reported that Navjot Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bara Pind, stood first in the district. She secured 592 marks out of 600 (98.67%). School Principal Vandana said she was proud of Navjot. “Our student stood first in the district and also bagged a merit position in the state,” the principal said.

